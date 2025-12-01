Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar alleged 'harassment' and 'political torture' of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. He asserted the Gandhis were custodians, not owners. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi echoed this.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are being subjected to harassment in the National Herald money laundering case, asserting that "there is a limit to the harassment."

Speaking at a press conference, Shivakumar described the ongoing investigation into the National Herald case as "deeply unfair" and accused authorities of adopting a vindictive approach. He added that such actions would not achieve any results and would only "demoralise ethical values."

'It is a political torture'

"This is unfair. There is a limit to harassment. There was no need to harass. It is not Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi's property. They were the custodians of the shares because they were the party presidents...It is not their personal property...At the time of Vohraji, Ahmed Patel ji and all, such decisions have been taken to protect the interests of the Congress party...It is a political torture that they are trying to create. It will not go well. History will repeat. A lot of problems will happen...Rahul Gandhi never cares, I am telling you. Let them put him in jail. He will never care for anything...I also appeal to the central government. This vindictive attitude will not bear fruit. It only demoralises your ethical values..." said Shivakumar.

The Deputy Chief Minister further expressed his intention to hold an all-party meeting in Delhi to discuss various issues. "I have to go to Delhi and discuss with CM. I want to have an all-party meeting in Delhi on various issues, so I will discuss with the CM..." Shivakumar told reporters.

'National Harassment Case'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed similar sentiments regarding the National Herald case, describing it as a "national harassment case." He denied the accusations of money laundering against party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and six others. He also slammed the BJP for alleged "vendetta" against Congress.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Congress leader said, "This is a bizarre situation. No crime, no cash, no trail to find. The BJP still conjures a case of its own twisted mind. If justice is blind, then ED is colour blind. It only sees one colour, the opposition colour. It's a case with no money movement, no movement of immovable property, no misuse, yet the ED, in its imagination, sees money laundering. If vendetta were a syllabus, the BJP would graduate with honours. From a private complaint to a public circus, the National Herald case is the BJP's recycled obsession. This is not the National Herald case; this is the National Harassment case."

Case Background

The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL). (ANI)