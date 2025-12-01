Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged the ongoing SIR process is a BJP-led conspiracy to cut votes, not strengthen democracy. He claimed IT firms were hired to access voter lists and questioned the hurry as no UP elections are imminent.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ongoing SIR process is being conducted not to strengthen democracy, but to cut the votes of certain individuals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Samajwadi MP further alleged that BLOs in UP are under immense stress and unable to complete even the forms. He also questioned why there is a rush to complete the SIR process when there are no upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. "...Democracy will become stronger only when our right to vote is not snatched from us...The worry over SIR is becoming real today. If a vote is cut, then how will a person fulfill his/her dream...I have got information that they(BJP) hired huge IT companies located in Noida, and through them, they have details of the voter list (in UP). This ongoing SIR is not for strengthening democracy but cutting votes. On the ground, the BLOs are not even able to fill out forms; many of them are under stress...Why this hurry, when there is no election in UP immediately?..." Yadav told reporters.

Opposition Unites to Raise SIR Issue in Parliament

Earlier today, Indian Union Muslim League MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer called for taking a firm stand on the SIR process during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. In his interaction with ANI, IUML MP also alleged that the central government has not considered discussing the SIR process in Parliament. "The most important thing is that we have to take a very strong stand on SIR. We've tried so hard, yet they (the central govt) haven't considered it properly. There are many other issues related to the economic upfront..." Basheer told ANI.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the INDIA bloc parties have decided to raise the SIR issue in both Houses of Parliament today, with the parties unanimously agreeing that the SIR will be treated as the primary agenda and debated first during the ongoing Winter Session.

ECI Conducts Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections.

The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. (ANI)