A New Delhi seminar decoded India's new Labour Codes. Key topics included the redefined wage structure, reduced gratuity period for FTEs, social security for gig workers, and new rules for women working night shifts and creche facilities.

The Labour Laws Institute, in collaboration with law firm H.L. Kumar & Associates, organised a national seminar in New Delhi to decode and discuss the four newly-notified Labour Codes. The workshop, aimed at addressing the concerns of HR professionals, industry stakeholders and compliance officers, witnessed participation of over 250 attendees from across the country.

The seminar followed the Central Government's long-awaited notification of the Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. On This Seminar Speaker Yajat Kumar said the primary objective was to offer clarity on the sweeping structural reforms introduced through these codes and guide organisations on how to navigate the new compliance landscape.

Redefined Wage Structure and Compliance

Gaurav Kumar, Managing Partner at H.L. Kumar & Associates, briefed the audience on the redefined wage structure under the new regime. He explained that when excluded components such as HRA, travel allowance or commissions exceed 50% of total remuneration, the excess must now be treated as "wages" for calculating statutory benefits such as PF, ESI, gratuity and bonus. He urged employers to review and restructure salary components to mitigate compliance risks, and reminded organisations that the new law requires full and final settlements to be completed within two days from the date of an employee's exit.

Key Reforms for Employee Welfare

Addressing key reforms for Fixed-Term Employees (FTEs), Yajat Kumar commended the government for reducing gratuity eligibility from five years to one year placing FTEs in a more secure position than before. He also highlighted a historic step in labour welfare: the formal recognition of gig and platform workers, who will now receive social security benefits including life insurance, disability cover, maternity benefits and provident fund schemes.

Contract Labour and 'Ease of Doing Business'

Speakers cautioned participants that the new legislation restricts principal employers from deploying contract labour in core activities, except in clearly defined special circumstances. The audience was also briefed on the government's shift towards "ease of doing business" through the introduction of Inspector-cum-Facilitators officials equipped to support compliance and promote transparency rather than impose purely punitive measures.

Enhancing Women's Participation in Workforce

Reforms aimed at enhancing women's participation in the workforce were widely welcomed. Under the new framework, women may now work before 6 a.m. and beyond 7 p.m., subject to their consent and the employer providing adequate safety, transport, and facilities. Establishments employing more than 50 workers will also be required to offer creche facilities.

Changes in Standing Orders and Compliance Procedures

The seminar further clarified that standing orders will now apply to all establishments employing 300 or more workers, extending beyond the previous limitation to factories. Participants appreciated the new provision requiring authorities to issue a mandatory 30-day compliance notice before initiating legal action. The option to compound offences involving fines or imprisonment also drew positive response, though experts emphasised the need to closely monitor forthcoming Central and State rules that will operationalise these codes.

