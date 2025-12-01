PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the nation in greeting the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 61st Raising Day. They commended the force's unwavering resolve, professionalism, and valour in safeguarding India's borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) on their 61st Raising Day, commending their unwavering resolve and the utmost professionalism in safeguarding the country's borders under challenging conditions.

"On BSF Raising Day, my greetings to all their personnel. BSF symbolises India's unwavering resolve and utmost professionalism. Their sense of duty is exemplary. They serve in some of the most challenging terrains," PM Modi posted on X.

He further appreciated their humanitarian spirit alongside their valour, adding, "My best wishes to the force in their pursuit of serving and protecting our nation."

BSF Raising Day is observed annually on December 1 to mark the official establishment of the force in 1965.

Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of BSF Raising Day. Through his official X handle, Shah said, "Warm greetings to BSF personnel and their families on their Raising Day. A force synonymous with fiery patriotism, the @BSF_India has always upheld the honor of the nation and shielded the well-being of the citizens with Himalayan resolve and steely valor. The undying flame of patriotism they have kept alight with supreme sacrifice will continue to show the path to generations of Indians.Salutations to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Other leaders greet BSF

Several political leaders across the country also extended their greetings to the BSF personnel on the occasion. Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked the BSF personnel for protecting the country, tweeting, "Warm greetings to our brave BSF personnel on BSF Raising Day. Thank you for protecting our country. We salute your courage and service." Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he extended his greetings and gratitude to all the brave BSF personnel who protect the borders, the land, and the people of India.

History of BSF

BSF was formed in 1965 in order to protect the nation's border. Prior to the formation of the BSF, the border security was overseen by the State Armed Police Battalion.

Following the attack by Pakistan on Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch on April 1965, the Central government, based on the recommendation of the Committee of Secretaries, established the BSF. (ANI)