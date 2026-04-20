The Delhi High Court deferred the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's appeal in the National Herald case to May 25. A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma observed that it would not be possible to hear detailed submissions and adjourned the matter.

The Delhi High Court on Monday rescheduled the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal in the National Herald case to May 25, after the Court expressed its inability to take up detailed arguments in the matter.

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The case was listed before a bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma. When the matter was called, the Court observed that it would not be possible to hear detailed submissions during the course of the day and accordingly adjourned the matter.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared in the matter. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, along with ED counsel Zoheb Hossain, was also present before the Court.

ED's Appeal Challenges Trial Court Order

The appeal has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging an order of the Rouse Avenue Court, which had declined to take cognisance of the agency's prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the National Herald case.

The ED has contended that the trial court erred in holding that proceedings under the PMLA cannot continue in the absence of an FIR in the scheduled offence. It has argued that such a requirement is not mandated where cognisance has already been taken of a private complaint.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with other individuals and entities, are among the respondents in the matter.

The High Court will now take up the matter for further hearing on May 25. (ANI)