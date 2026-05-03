Aaditya Thackeray condemned the Nasrapur rape of a 4-year-old, calling for harsh action to 'instil fear of law.' A 65-year-old repeat offender has been arrested for the rape and murder and sent to police custody amid public outrage.

Thackeray Calls for Action to 'Instil Fear of Law'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has condemned the Nasrapur rape incident, stressing that it will "haunt humanity as a blot always." Demanding "harsh" and "hard" action in the matter, Thackeray questioned the approach of the system, asking whether it had been waiting for another crime to happen. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA further called out for an action which should "instil absolute fear of law" for any person thinking to commit such a crime. "Even though all of us, as political parties, have voiced our disgust, anger and protest, along with the people, against the rape in Nasrapur, the incident is something that will haunt humanity as a blot always. The accused, even though caught, is apparently a repeat offender! Law? Justice? Fear of law? What was the "system" waiting for? Another incident? Another crime?" Thackeray wrote in a post on X.

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"Even though the government has promised swift action, only words can't do. This action has to be in public eyes, it has to be hard and harsh and has to instil absolute fear of law for anyone else even thinking of committing such a crime. I still fall short of expressing myself, and have been without words to even begin to describe how angry this makes us all," he added.

Repeat Offender Accused, Public Outrage Erupts

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old man, accused in the Nasrapur rape and murder case of a minor girl, has been sent to Police custody till May 7 by the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Pune.

The heinous incident invited public wrath as protestors blocked the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district. The police said that the accused has two similar cases against him.

The accused was arrested shortly after. According to police, the accused allegedly lured the child with food to a shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

Police Assure Fast-Tracked Investigation

Speaking with ANI, SP Gill said, "The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this...We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information...The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency."

Following the incident, hundreds of villagers gathered at a police chowki and highway last night, demanding strict action against the accused. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill reached the spot and assured the public that the case will be fast-tracked and the accused has been booked under POSCO and other relevant sections of BNS.

Police used mild lathi charge to disperse protesters who blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Pune district while demonstrating against the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case.

Further information is underway. (ANI)