Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting on the Nashik conversion case, stating that such cases will not be tolerated. He directed police to conduct a thorough investigation. The ATS has taken custody of two accused in the case.

CM Fadnavis Vows Tough Action on Religious Conversion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday chaired a review meeting of the Home Department over the Nashik conversion case, saying that religious conversion cases would not be tolerated under any circumstances. During the meeting, the status of investigations into the Nashik conversion case was assessed, and several key directives were issued to the Police Department. The Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the Head of the SIT, and senior police officials were present at the meeting.

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Speaking on the Nashik conversion case, the Chief Minister said that cases involving religious conversion would not be tolerated under any circumstances. "Cases involving religious conversion would not be tolerated under any circumstances. While the Nashik Police were commended for unearthing this case themselves, they were directed to now pursue the investigation with equal vigour. Instructions were issued to conduct a thorough examination of all potential angles and patterns," he added.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka in connection with the case.

The Fact Finding Committee has begun its inquiry into the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the TCS office in Nashik, advocate Monika Arora said on Saturday. While speaking to ANI, Arora said, "We have come for an inquiry into the episode of TCS. And we are going to talk to all the stakeholders."

Meanwhile on Friday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took custody of two accused, Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon, in the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The ATS is currently interrogating the accused in connection with the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik TCS.

TCS Initiates Internal Probe

Earlier, K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said that the company has engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS.

The TCS CEO said a committee chaired by Keki Mistry, Independent Director, has also been constituted.

TCS said its unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve its clients. The company said that while detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that they had not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either its ethics or POSH channels.