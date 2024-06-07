President Droupadi Murmu invites Narendra Modi to form government, oath ceremony on June 9 (WATCH)

Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. He was chosen as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party earlier in the day.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday invited Narendra Modi to form the government at the Centre after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) elected him as the parliamentary party leader. He assured the citizens that development work will continue in his third term with the same pace as it was in first two terms.

After meeting the President, he addressed the media and said, "The President called me just now and asked me to work as the PM designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony. I have told the President that we will be comfortable on the evening of the 9th of June. Now the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the rest of the details and by then we will hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President. After that, the oath ceremony will take place."

He further said, “NDA got the opportunity to serve the people for the third time. I thank the people for giving us the opportunity. I want to assure countrymen that development work will continue as before. 25 crore people have been taken out of poverty. It is a matter of pride for every Indian."

“This is the first election after Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav…For the third time, the NDA government has been given a chance by the people to serve the country…I assure the people of the country that in the last two terms, the speed with which the country has moved forward, change is visible in every sector and for 25 crore people to move out of poverty is a proud moment for every Indiaṇ,” he added.

The Prime Minister-designate also likened the new Lok Sabha - the 18th - to the "youthful energy and zeal to do something" of a teenager. "In a way it is the first 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav' election."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the NDA Parliamentary meeting that elected PM Modi as the leader of the alliance. As the meeting began, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi’s name as leader of BJP and National Democratic Alliance in Lok Sabha. The decision was also backed by BJP leader Amit Shah.

The NDA, consisting of the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena among others, has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The alliance has submitted its list of MPs to the President today.

Latest Videos