The MCD continued its intense enforcement drive across Delhi, demolishing 38 properties and sealing 6 for violating building norms. The action is part of an ongoing effort to ensure public safety and tackle unauthorised constructions.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. Strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with prescribed building norms and safeguard public safety. As part of an intensive enforcement exercise, 38 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while 6 properties were sealed and 5 demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation maintained close vigilance across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise yesterday, during which 30 properties were demolished, and 7 properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

Major Demolition Sites

During today’s enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Manakpura, Inderpuri, Kirti Nagar, Model Basti, Karkola, Roshanpura, Shakarpur, Jagatpuri and GD Colony, among other locations across Delhi. The actions were undertaken by the concerned field teams as per the applicable provisions and established procedures.

MCD Reiterates Strict Stance

The MCD reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. The Corporation has directed field officials to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations.

The ongoing enforcement drive will continue across all 12 zones with sustained vigilance against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. (ANI)

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