Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced plans to develop Tehri Lake into a major hub for water and adventure sports. Speaking at the Tehri Lake Festival, he highlighted a Rs 1.3 billion investment and encouraged young athletes.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attended the Tehri Lake Festival Himalayan-O2 2026, highlighting the objective to make it a major hub for sports.

A Hub for Water and Adventure Sports

Adressing the event, he said, "Our government's goal is to make Tehri an important place for water and adventure sports. A place where national and international athletes come for water sports and adventure sports," he said, adding that sports such as kayaking, canoeing, jet skiing, and scuba diving are being encouraged.

"We will continue our efforts to give more speed to the possibilities here and to give them wings. We have started this. We will work to move this forward", he added.

Development and Investment

Highlighting that the development of the Tehri Lake is being carried out as part of the Pratam Gram of Timan village, he said, "Rs 1.3 billion has been invested in the development of the Tehri Lake and the construction of the Ring Road."

CM's Message to Athletes

Encouraging the players to pursue their sports, he assured them of support from the government. "I would like to tell all our players that they should dedicate themselves to the sport, and they should carry this feeling with them in their lives. I would like to tell all the young players that they should move forward with full dedication, enthusiasm and self-confidence to realize their dreams," said Dhami.

"I am sure that in the future, you will definitely make India and our state proud on national and international stages," he added.

Tourism Boost and Job Creation

Tehri Lake is steadily emerging as a major attraction for tourists from across India and abroad. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, tourism in Uttarakhand is gaining a new identity.

The CM also emphasized that through tourism, new employment opportunities are being created for local youth. (ANI)