AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over the Nampally fire, instructing his party MLC to assist. The fire, which broke out near Kamath hotel in Hyderabad, has reportedly trapped six people, with NDRF joining rescue efforts.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday expressed concern over the Nampally fire incident, praying for the safety of people affected.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, Owaisi stated that he has been in touch with on-the-ground officials and instructed party MLC Rahmath Baig to assist in every possible manner. "The Nampally fire incident is deeply concerning. I have been in touch with officials on the ground and have also instructed AIMIM MLC Rahmath Baig to assist in any way possible. Praying for the safety of all those trapped inside," the Hyderabad MP posted.

Six Feared Trapped as Rescue Ops Intensify

Earlier today, a fire broke out near the Kamath hotel in the Nampally area of Hyderabad, Telangana. Six people are feared to be trapped inside the building, AIMIM Party MLC, Miza Rahmath Baig Quadri, told ANI.

"Total six people are trapped in a buliding and the officials are conducting their efforts to bring them out," he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the rescue operations and the effort to douse the blaze is underway. (ANI)