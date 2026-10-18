NCRTC celebrated ‘Namo Bharat Diwas 2026’ for 3 years of operations. Union Minister Manohar Lal lauded the service, highlighting over 4.5 crore passenger journeys since its inauguration, marking a new era in regional connectivity for India.

NCRTC celebrated ‘Namo Bharat Diwas 2026’, marking three successful years of Namo Bharat operations and a transformative journey in regional mobility. The occasion was graced by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal; Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu; Secretary, Department of Capital Development, MoHUA, and Chairperson, NCRTC, D. Thara; and Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Satendra Singh. Managing Director, NCRTC, Shalabh Goel, along with the Directors and senior officials, welcomed the dignitaries.

On this occasion, NCRTC reflected on the remarkable journey of Namo Bharat, highlighting key milestones, initiatives to strengthen multimodal connectivity, first- and last-mile connectivity to enhance the commuter experience, and initiatives such as Solar on Track and the development of a 110 MW captive solar power plant to promote the environmental and financial sustainability of the project. These achievements and the progress made by the project were showcased through a film, highlighting the efforts, innovations and initiatives that continue to shape Namo Bharat’s journey.

'Namo Bharat Embodies Spirit of Nation First': Union Minister Manohar Lal

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, said, “Namo Bharat is not merely a name; it embodies the spirit of putting the nation first, along with the values of dedication, culture and traditions. Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is ushering in a new era of regional connectivity in India, giving a new dimension to the future of urban transportation. Since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 October 2023, the 82-km-long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor has recorded over 4.5 crore passenger journeys. This achievement reflects the growing trust of the people in modern, safe and seamless transportation.”

He also added, “I believe that better transportation does not merely reduce distances between cities but also connects people with new opportunities, thereby accelerating regional development and economic progress. I commend all the officers, engineers, technical experts, employees and workers of NCRTC for their dedicated and committed contribution towards realising this ambitious project.”

Operational Milestones and Future Expansion

Namo Bharat operations commenced in October 2023 with the inauguration of the 17-km Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. After which, the entire corridor was operationalised in a phased manner. On 22 February 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the entire 82-km Namo Bharat corridor to the nation, along with Meerut Metro. Namo Bharat currently serves over 1.1 lakh commuters daily and has recently recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of around 1.68 lakh. With its fast, frequent and reliable services, Namo Bharat is helping people travel more efficiently, bringing workplaces, educational institutions and economic centres within easier reach and giving commuters greater convenience and more time in their daily lives.

Two more priority Namo Bharat corridors, i.e. Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror, are likely to receive approval soon. Two other corridors, Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon, are also in the DPR stage.

NCRTC's Vision and Gratitude

The occasion also celebrated the people behind this transformation. Addressing the gathering, Managing Director, NCRTC, Shalabh Goel, said, “NCRTC was established with a vision to develop a modern, safe, reliable and environmentally friendly regional transport system in the country. Today, when we look back, it is a matter of pride to see that we have not limited this vision to paper but have made concrete and remarkable progress towards translating it into reality.”

He expressed special gratitude to the families who have stood firmly beside team members through every challenge, acknowledging their unwavering support as an integral part of the organisation’s journey.

Celebrating Team Achievements

The occasion also featured the Annual NCRTC Awards, where employees were felicitated for their exemplary performance during the year. The awardees were recognised for their dedication and commitment to excellence, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the successful implementation and operation of Namo Bharat. The awards celebrated not only individual achievements but also the collective spirit and teamwork that continue to drive NCRTC’s journey forward.

Adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the celebrations, music and dance performances added colour and energy to the occasion.

The journey of Namo Bharat stands as a testament to the power of modern public transport to bring people closer to opportunities and contribute to a more connected, accessible and sustainable region. With commuters at the heart of its vision, NCRTC remains committed to advancing safe, comfortable, reliable and efficient mobility while continuing to build on the achievements of Namo Bharat for the people of the region. (ANI)