NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

The Jan Man Survey encourages participants to share insights on government schemes, local development, and assess the performance of Members of Parliament. This innovative approach seeks to empower individuals to express their views and provides decision-makers with a real-time pulse of public sentiment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been leveraging technology through the NaMo App to maintain a direct and dynamic connection with the citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a proponent of technological advancement, has spearheaded this initiative, utilizing the app to engage with the people and foster meaningful discussions on India's development. The latest innovation on the NaMo App, unveiled on December 19, 2023, is the #JanManSurvey, designed to tap into the collective pulse of the nation through an engaging and gamified interface. BJP sources said that the survey encapsulates the essence of 'Jan Man', providing citizens with an avenue to voice their opinions on governance, leadership, and local development.

Key features of the 'Jan Man Survey' include a user-friendly interface and concise yet impactful questions covering various facets of governance. Participants are prompted to share their perspectives on the impact of government schemes and the projects that resonate most with them. Notably, the survey also invites users to evaluate the performance of their local Members of Parliament (MPs) and identify other influential leaders in their constituencies.

"The BJP believes that this participatory approach empowers individuals to express their opinions, emphasizing the significance of each citizen's viewpoint in the democratic process. Furthermore, the 'Jan Man Survey' serves as a valuable tool for decision-makers to gauge the public sentiment on the ground," a senior BJP leader said.

To actively participate in the #JanManSurvey, citizens are encouraged to download the NaMo App, log in, and contribute their valuable insights, fostering a more inclusive and interactive democratic landscape. Link to participate: https://nm-4.com/janmansurvey