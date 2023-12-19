Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

    The Jan Man Survey encourages participants to share insights on government schemes, local development, and assess the performance of Members of Parliament. This innovative approach seeks to empower individuals to express their views and provides decision-makers with a real-time pulse of public sentiment.

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been leveraging technology through the NaMo App to maintain a direct and dynamic connection with the citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a proponent of technological advancement, has spearheaded this initiative, utilizing the app to engage with the people and foster meaningful discussions on India's development. The latest innovation on the NaMo App, unveiled on December 19, 2023, is the #JanManSurvey, designed to tap into the collective pulse of the nation through an engaging and gamified interface. BJP sources said that the survey encapsulates the essence of 'Jan Man', providing citizens with an avenue to voice their opinions on governance, leadership, and local development.

    Key features of the 'Jan Man Survey' include a user-friendly interface and concise yet impactful questions covering various facets of governance. Participants are prompted to share their perspectives on the impact of government schemes and the projects that resonate most with them. Notably, the survey also invites users to evaluate the performance of their local Members of Parliament (MPs) and identify other influential leaders in their constituencies.

    "The BJP believes that this participatory approach empowers individuals to express their opinions, emphasizing the significance of each citizen's viewpoint in the democratic process. Furthermore, the 'Jan Man Survey' serves as a valuable tool for decision-makers to gauge the public sentiment on the ground," a senior BJP leader said.

    To actively participate in the #JanManSurvey, citizens are encouraged to download the NaMo App, log in, and contribute their valuable insights, fostering a more inclusive and interactive democratic landscape. Link to participate: https://nm-4.com/janmansurvey

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose AJR

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic AJR

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024 Auction: A look at the complete squad of all 10 teams after an exciting event in Dubai snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: A look at the complete squad of all 10 teams after an exciting event in Dubai

    cricket IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore? osf

    IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore?

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211 osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211

    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I'm just grateful to you being.." SHG

    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I’m just grateful to you being.."

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon