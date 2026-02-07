Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy campaigned for Congress in Nalgonda's civic polls, urging voters for a historic verdict. He cited Rs 2,200 crore in development works and promised sustained growth if the ruling party's candidates are elected.

Declaring that the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation has remained a traditional bastion of the Congress, Roads and Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday appealed to voters to deliver a historic verdict in the February 11 civic elections by electing Congress candidates with an overwhelming majority in all 48 divisions.

Development Linked to Congress Victory

Campaigning across Divisions 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 25, the Minister Komatireddy said development works worth Rs 2,200 crore were underway in the municipal corporation and asserted that sustained growth was possible only if candidates of the ruling Congress party were elected. He said, "The implementation of welfare schemes for the poor had gathered momentum only after the Congress assumed power in the State."

Direct Access and Proactive Governance Pledged

Minister Komatireddy said issues faced by citizens would be taken up by Congress corporators and brought directly to his notice, assuring that problems of the poor would be treated as his own. "With support from Central and State government funds, the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation would be further strengthened and developed," he said.

Contributions Through Pratik Foundation

Referring to initiatives undertaken through the Pratik Foundation, established in memory of his son, Minister Komatireddy said that the substantial funds had been spent on improving education and healthcare facilities in Nalgonda. He cited the construction of the Komatireddy Pratik Government School at Bottuguda, built at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore with infrastructure on par with corporate schools.

Vision for a 'Super Smart City' and Local Promises

Expressing gratitude to the people for electing him five times as MLA and Minister, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said his goal was to transform Nalgonda into a "Super Smart City." He announced the adoption of Ward No 8 for focused development and assured completion of a CC road in Mamillagudem (Division 11) within three months. He also promised Indiramma houses for all eligible poor families owning plots within the municipal limits.

Final Appeal to Voters

Warning that electing candidates of other parties would hamper development, Minister Komatireddy urged voters to support Congress candidates and vote for the hand symbol in the February 11 elections.

Strong Support at Campaign Events

The road show and campaign witnessed the participation of senior Congress leaders, former public representatives, corporator candidates from various divisions, and party workers, with residents and party cadres extending a warm reception to the Minister's convoy across the localities. (ANI)