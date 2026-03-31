Eight people died and eight were injured in a stampede at the Maa Sheetla Mandir in Nalanda, Bihar. Authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh for the families of the deceased. An SIT has been formed to probe the incident.

Nalanda DM Kundan Kumar on Tuesday confirmed that a total of eight people died in the Maa Sheetla Mandir stampede earlier today; meanwhile, eight were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

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Speaking to reporters, the official mentioned that out of eight, seven deceased have been identified, whereas 6 lakh, including Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 2 lakh from the CM relief fund, have been announced for the bereaved families. "Eight people died in the incident. Eight people have been brought for treatment here. Ambulances were rushed to the spot to bring them here. Rs 6 Lakhs, including Rs 4 Lakhs from the Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 2 Lakhs from CM relief fund, are being provided to the bereaved families. Postmortem is underway. Of the eight deceased, 7 have been identified...All eight injured are stable," he said.

Police Launch Investigation, Cite Suffocation

Meanwhile, Nalanda SP Bharat Son highlighted the massive crowd at the Maa Sheetla temple, adding that women began to collapse due to dehydration and suffocation after taking a holy dip in cold water. He added that police personnel were deployed at the spot, and there was no prior information of such a massive crowd. Son stated that a Special Investigation Team has been formed into the matter and FSL has reached the spot and CCTV footage is being examined. "There was a massive crowd at the temple. The weather is very hot. When women were entering the temple premises after taking a holy dip in cold water, they started collapsing due to dehydration and suffocation. This led to the unfortunate incident. Our personnel were already deployed there. But there was no prior information of such a massive crowd. We have formed an SIT. FSL has reached the spot and CCTV footage is being examined. We will take action against those who are found to be negligent. Eight people died and eight were injured," Son told reporters.

State Government Orders Probe

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi condoled the incident and said that the government is making all arrangements for the treatment of the injured. He noted that the Chief Secretary has been directed by the state government to probe into the matter. "On the last Tuesday of Chaitra, a massive crowd arrived at Sheetla Mata Mandir in Nalanda. A stampede occurred there and several devotees died. I condole their demise. I also express sympathies to the bereaved families. Several people are injured. Govt is making all arrangements for their treatment. Commissioner has been sent to the spot. Chief Secretary has been directed by the State Govt for a probe. The reasons behind the stampede will also be investigated in the probe. Govt is looking at all of these...Once the probe report comes, further action will be taken," he said. (ANI)