Najeeb Jung honored policy veteran DV Kapur at the 2026 Energy Innovation Awards. The event recognized innovators advancing clean energy, infrastructure, and indigenous battery technology to support India's sustainability goals.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung praised industrialist and policy veteran DV Kapur on Wednesday as a rare "creator" and "builder" whose vision has shaped public life and now supports energy innovation, speaking at the second DV Kapur Foundation Energy Innovation Awards 2026 in the capital. Held at the SCOPE Convention Centre on Lodhi Road in New Delhi, the ceremony recognised young professionals and researchers advancing energy efficiency, clean infrastructure, and indigenous battery materials to support India’s growing energy needs and long-term sustainability goals. Addressing the gathering as a DV Kapur Foundation trustee and delivering the welcome address, Jung reflected on his 35-to-40-year association with Kapur—whom he first met around four decades ago in the chamber of a prominent industrialist before travelling globally with him, including to Iran for a petroleum-related deal. "Absolutely singular honour for me to have been invited to speak to such a distinguished audience, but particularly on this occasion, which I really consider a holy occasion. I have had the honour and good luck to have known Kapoor Sahab for the last 35-40 years," Jung said. Distinguishing hard work and institution-building, Jung added, "All of you, most of you who are involved with the public sector, do a lot of hard work, create things. But I know of very, very few who are actually builders. Kapoor Sahab is a creator, not once but several times. A man of very, very unique vision; if India had had half a dozen Kapoors, we would have been different, and that's my honest opinion." Recalling how the foundation began, Jung said Kapur called him in 2023 with the idea of supporting talented students from economically weaker sections in academia before the awards took shape and materialised in 2025. "This foundation that he formed is purely from the feelings of his heart. It was in 2023 when I received a phone call from him. I'm his neighbour by good fortune, and he wanted to institute such an award. And the idea was to help the poorest of the poor; actually, at that time, the poorest of the poor who were talented and who needed help in academia. With the trustees, my friends here, Rajiv is here, Mr Rajdan is here. We sat down, and several times we had thought about how to go about it, and the beginning was very, very humble. We thought of schools, we thought of schools, and we thought of how to pick the poor children, talented children, how to find, writing to schools, often getting no reply." Jung also noted Kapur’s hands-on persistence even at his age, including sending regular WhatsApp reminders to trustees, and praised his ability to remain patient and motivating during tough negotiations. "I remember those days of meetings with Kapoor Sahab, and at his age, sitting in his room constantly WhatsApping, reminding us what is to be done. I have not known, I have not known anyone at this age. It was a different Mr Kapoor 40 years ago when I met him." Turning to India’s energy landscape, Jung pointed out that domestic crude oil output has remained around 35–37 million tonnes compared with 15 to 20 years ago when he worked in the petroleum sector, underscoring the urgency of technological innovation. "The concept of these awards and now, the fact that he's looking at energy and energy innovation is again something very unique and something which is so needed in this country. I remember 15, 20 years ago, I used to work in the petroleum sector when India had produced some 35, 37 million tons of crude, and India still produces the same quantity. So you know the energy needs are so dramatic that we haven't worked enough. We haven't worked enough to enhance and fulfil pillar energy needs, and now the unique innovations that are coming in energy, which, thanks to you, will come to fruition and the young people who are getting these innovation awards, they will come to fruition." NITI Aayog Member Professor Abhay Karandikar attended as chief guest and delivered the keynote address, emphasising institution building and translating research into practical impact. "The D V Kapur Foundation reflects a deep commitment to institution building and technical excellence. While these awards recognise individual and team efforts, they also provide a platform to showcase innovation and motivate many others to see how their work can contribute to the nation's development. I encourage all the awardees to keep pursuing ambitious ideas and turn them into solutions with lasting impact," Karandikar said. Former Power Secretary and foundation trustee RV Shahi introduced the awards, while video messages were shared by DV Kapur Foundation Chairman Dr Suresh Prabhu and Grand Jury Chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar. The event also saw participation from foundation trustees, Grand Jury members, the Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the incumbent CMD and senior officials of NTPC Ltd, energy sector leaders, and senior government officials. The 2026 awards were presented across two categories. Category I (Rs 1 lakh each, citation, and trophy for two young professionals): Bunty Rathore (Assistant Production Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Barauni Refinery), honoured for refinery process optimisation and energy efficiency. Dr Ashutosh Kumar Singh (Scientist, Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, Bengaluru), recognised for research on self-powered smart glass windows for energy-efficient infrastructure. Category II (Rs 10 lakh award for outstanding performance): Dr R Vijay (Director, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, Hyderabad), along with collaborators Dr Tata Narasinga Rao and Dr. Srinivasan Anandan, recognised for developing indigenous battery-grade Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode powder technology for lithium-ion batteries. India’s rapid economic growth, industrial expansion, urbanisation, and push toward electric mobility and clean energy transitions have made energy security and domestic technology development central policy priorities. Initiatives like the DV Kapur Foundation Energy Innovation Awards aim to bridge early-stage scientific and operational breakthroughs with real-world deployment across refining, building efficiency, and energy storage—areas where reducing import reliance and improving efficiency are critical to long-term sustainability. (ANI)