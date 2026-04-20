AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, campaigning for the NDA in Coimbatore, dismissed fears over delimitation, assuring that no state will lose seats. He questioned the opposition's stance on the Women's Reservation Bill, urging them to support it.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Coimbatore on Monday to campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Addressing members of the Telugu Forum in the city, Naidu appealed to voters to extend their support to the NDA in the state.

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Naidu on Delimitation and Women's Reservation

Commenting on Opposition claims that certain states would lose seats due to delimitation, Naidu stressed that no state will face a reduction in representation under the proposed constitutional exercise. "What is the logic? There must be some logic for the argument. Every state is going to increase 50% of seats, then what is your problem? You have to answer that. First of all, you must have some idea how they are losing if it's increasing proportionately by 50%. Nobody is losing and nobody is having an extra advantage. Everybody will have a uniform advantage and also women will get reservations," Naidu told ANI.

Naidu further stressed that the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill is a defeat for the women of the country. "You are thinking it's a defeat for the NDA, but it's a defeat for women. You have to understand that 50% of the population is women. You have to see their anger toward you. It is not an easy task for you because we need a constitutional amendment. I am asking both the Congress party president and also the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister what is the loss for South India?" said Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister further questioned the 'intent' of the opposition parties regarding the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, claiming that he had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to protect South India's proportionate share in Parliament. "I requested long back Amit Shah Ji you have to protect South India's proportionate share in Parliament. He agreed. They have done even in 2001, I was responsible for that during Vajpayee's period. Taking the 1971 population, we froze it, and delimitation took place. Delimitation is going to be over by 2026. Now a new census is going to come. Now I am asking what do you want? What is going to happen? Don't you want reservations for women?" added Naidu.

Background on the Reservation and Delimitation Bills

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against. With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states.

Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They asked the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)