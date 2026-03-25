A 22-year-old woman from Nagaland died at a Chikkamagaluru resort. A diary found at the scene alleges harassment by two men. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Chikkamagaluru: A young woman from Nagaland, who had come to the 'Coffee Land' of Chikkamagaluru to build a life, has tragically died. Linsula, 22, who worked at the Global Village Resort, allegedly died by suicide. Allegations have now surfaced that two men were harassing her.

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Diary Mentions Two Names

A diary belonging to Linsula has become a key piece of evidence. In it, she reportedly named two men, Rajesh and Tejas, for harassing her. It's said that the two men were constantly after Linsula, pressuring her for a relationship and subjecting her to physical and mental harassment. The diary also details the pain she endured while working at the resort. Linsula had left her hometown with dreams of making a living, but she wrote about how the harassment was becoming unbearable.

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Linsula had major family responsibilities, including taking care of her parents and their health. This is why she put up with the harassment, as she was worried about her job and salary. However, preliminary information suggests the constant harassment became too much for her to handle, leading her to take this extreme step.

Complaint Filed at Basavanahalli Station

After the incident came to light, a woman named Lashila Inchugar, also from Nagaland, filed a complaint at the Basavanahalli police station. The police arrived at the scene, sent the body for a post-mortem, and have seized the diary. Linsula's family in Nagaland has been informed about the tragedy.

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