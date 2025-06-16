Nagaland's daily lottery offers three draws—Morning (1 PM), Evening (6 PM), and Night (8 PM)—with a Rs 1 crore top prize. Results are published on official websites.

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract lottery enthusiasts from across India, with its three daily draws offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders eagerly await the results of the Dear Dwarka Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Blitzen Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Finch Night (8:00 PM) draws every day.

The results are officially published and updated in real-time on government-approved websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com.

Legally Operated Across 13 States

The Nagaland lottery is part of a broader network of legal state lotteries in India. As per the latest rules, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including:

Nagaland

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

Mizoram

Kerala

Maharashtra

Goa

Manipur

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

Meghalaya

Assam

These states regulate and oversee their respective lotteries, making participation both legal and secure for residents.

Prize Structure

Each of the three daily draws offers the following prizes:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily Draw Timings

Dear Dwarka Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Blitzen Evening Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Finch Night Draw: 8:00 PM

How to Check Results

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Select the draw date and specific lottery name.

Click on “Today Result View.”

Match your ticket number with the published results.

How to Claim Winnings

Winners must follow a standard claim process:

Download and complete the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Submit it with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.

For winnings above Rs 10,000, the claim must be submitted at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per the prescribed guidelines.

Weekly Draw Schedule

The lottery offers a unique set of draws for each day of the week: