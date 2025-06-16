Nagaland's daily lottery offers three draws—Morning (1 PM), Evening (6 PM), and Night (8 PM)—with a Rs 1 crore top prize. Results are published on official websites.

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract lottery enthusiasts from across India, with its three daily draws offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders eagerly await the results of the Dear Dwarka Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Blitzen Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Finch Night (8:00 PM) draws every day.

The results are officially published and updated in real-time on government-approved websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com.

Legally Operated Across 13 States

The Nagaland lottery is part of a broader network of legal state lotteries in India. As per the latest rules, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including:

  • Nagaland
  • West Bengal
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Punjab
  • Mizoram
  • Kerala
  • Maharashtra
  • Goa
  • Manipur
  • Sikkim
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Meghalaya
  • Assam

These states regulate and oversee their respective lotteries, making participation both legal and secure for residents.

Prize Structure

Each of the three daily draws offers the following prizes:

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily Draw Timings

  • Dear Dwarka Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

  • Dear Blitzen Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
  • Dear Finch Night Draw: 8:00 PM

How to Check Results

  • Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.
  • Navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
  • Select the draw date and specific lottery name.
  • Click on “Today Result View.”
  • Match your ticket number with the published results.

How to Claim Winnings

Winners must follow a standard claim process:

  • Download and complete the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.
  • Submit it with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.
  • For winnings above Rs 10,000, the claim must be submitted at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per the prescribed guidelines.

Weekly Draw Schedule

The lottery offers a unique set of draws for each day of the week:

  • Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
  • Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
  • Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican
  • Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
  • Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
  • Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
  • Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan