Nagaland's daily lottery offers three draws—Morning (1 PM), Evening (6 PM), and Night (8 PM)—with a Rs 1 crore top prize. Results are published on official websites.
The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract lottery enthusiasts from across India, with its three daily draws offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders eagerly await the results of the Dear Dwarka Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Blitzen Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Finch Night (8:00 PM) draws every day.
The results are officially published and updated in real-time on government-approved websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com.
Legally Operated Across 13 States
The Nagaland lottery is part of a broader network of legal state lotteries in India. As per the latest rules, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including:
- Nagaland
- West Bengal
- Madhya Pradesh
- Punjab
- Mizoram
- Kerala
- Maharashtra
- Goa
- Manipur
- Sikkim
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Meghalaya
- Assam
These states regulate and oversee their respective lotteries, making participation both legal and secure for residents.
Prize Structure
Each of the three daily draws offers the following prizes:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily Draw Timings
- Dear Dwarka Morning Draw: 1:00 PM
- Dear Blitzen Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
- Dear Finch Night Draw: 8:00 PM
How to Check Results
- Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.
- Navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
- Select the draw date and specific lottery name.
- Click on “Today Result View.”
- Match your ticket number with the published results.
How to Claim Winnings
Winners must follow a standard claim process:
- Download and complete the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.
- Submit it with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.
- For winnings above Rs 10,000, the claim must be submitted at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per the prescribed guidelines.
Weekly Draw Schedule
The lottery offers a unique set of draws for each day of the week:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan