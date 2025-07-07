Nagaland State Lottery Sambad draws for July 7, 2025, offer a Rs 1 crore first prize. Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, and Dear Finch draws occur at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.

The Nagaland State Lottery results for July 7, 2025 (Monday) will be released today in three draws scheduled at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM, under the titles Dear Dwarka Morning, Dear Blitzen Evening, and Dear Finch Night respectively.

These draws are part of the popular Lottery Sambad series, which is legally conducted in 13 Indian states. The first prize in each of today’s three draws offers a bumper reward of Rs 1 crore.

Draw timings

The revised daily draw schedule is as follows:

Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM

Nagaland lottery prize structure for July 7

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Weekly draw names

Each day of the week features unique draw names:

Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork

Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

How to check Nagaland lottery results

Participants can follow these steps to verify their numbers:

Visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website or trusted result portals.

Navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Select the correct draw date and title (e.g., Dear Dwarka, Blitzen, or Finch).

Click on “Today Result View”.

Match your ticket number with the winning numbers listed.

How to claim your prize

Winners must:

Download and fill the claim form from the official Nagaland Lottery website.

Submit a valid photo ID, the original winning ticket, and other necessary documents.

Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, following official verification procedures.

Where lottery is legal in India

Lottery operations are legally permitted in 13 Indian states, including:

Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.