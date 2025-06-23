Nagaland's daily lottery offers three draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) with a Rs 1 crore first prize. Legal in 13 Indian states, it's government-supervised. Prizes range from Rs 120 to Rs 1 crore.

Nagaland State Lottery continues to draw nationwide attention as it announces the winning numbers for its three daily draws—at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Today’s draws include Dear Dwarka Morning, Dear Blitzen Evening, and Dear Finch Night, with each offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Legalised in 13 Indian states including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam, the lottery is conducted under government supervision and follows a structured draw schedule.

Prize structure

Each draw follows the same prize slab:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings

Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

Each day of the week features unique draw names. For instance, Monday’s schedule includes Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, and Dear Finch.

How to check results

Participants can check results by:

Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery or Lottery Sambad websites.

Navigating to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Selecting the correct draw date and title.

Clicking "Today Result View" and matching their ticket numbers.

Claiming your prize

Winners must:

Download the official claim form from the Nagaland Lottery site.

Submit it along with valid photo ID and the original winning ticket.

For prizes above Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Kolkata Nagaland Lottery Office as per official protocol.

Weekly draw titles

Each day has unique draw names across morning, evening, and night sessions. Here's the schedule: