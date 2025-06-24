Nagaland's Dear Godavari, Comet, and Goose lotteries offer a Rs 1 crore jackpot on June 24, with draws at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Thirteen Indian states permit participation.

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to offer life-changing opportunities with its daily draws at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. On Tuesday (June 25) the scheduled lotteries are "Dear Godavari Morning," "Dear Comet Evening," and "Dear Goose Night," each offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

These lottery draws are among the most-awaited legal lotteries in India, with 13 states — including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam — permitting participation.

Prize structure for each draw

The prize distribution remains uniform across the day's draws:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily draw timings

Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM

The titles of these draws rotate daily. For instance, Tuesday features the "Godavari, Comet, and Goose" series, while other days bring titles like "Dear Indus" or "Dear Sandpiper."

How to check results

Participants can easily verify the results by:

Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery or Lottery Sambad websites.

Navigating to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Selecting the correct date and draw title.

Clicking on "Today Result View" to match ticket numbers with winning results.

Claiming the winnings

To claim a prize:

Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Submit it with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.

For prizes above Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, following official protocol.

Weekly draw schedule

Each weekday features unique draw names: