Lottery enthusiasts across India are keeping a close watch on the Nagaland State Lottery, which conducts three daily draws: at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM. The draws—Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night—are among the most followed lottery schemes in India, with a grand prize of Rs 1 crore in each.

Live Updates: Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today

Participants can now check the live winning numbers for today’s draws:

Dear Godavari Morning (1 PM)

Dear Comet Evening (6 PM)

Dear Goose Night (8 PM)

These results are made available in real-time on official platforms including nagalandlotterysambad.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland lottery prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings:

Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

Night Draw – 8:00 PM

How to check the results:

Visit the official lottery websites.

Go to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Select the appropriate draw name and date (e.g., Dear Godavari).

Click “Today Result View.”

Match your ticket number with the published results.

Claiming your winnings:

Winners must download the official claim form from the lottery website and follow the guidelines set by the Nagaland State Lottery. For winnings over Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland office in Kolkata with valid ID and the original ticket.

13 states where lottery is legal in India:

Nagaland’s lottery is legal and operational, along with 12 other states: West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Weekly draw schedule:

Each day of the week features unique lottery titles, adding variety and anticipation for players.

Here’s the schedule: