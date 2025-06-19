Nagaland State Lottery holds three daily draws: Dear Mahanadi Morning (1 PM), Dear Dancer Evening (6 PM), and Dear Sandpiper Night (8 PM), each offering a Rs 1 crore top prize.

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to draw hopeful participants from across India, with three scheduled draws taking place today—Dear Mahanadi Morning at 1 PM, Dear Dancer Evening at 6 PM, and Dear Sandpiper Night at 8 PM. Each of these lotteries offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most sought-after legal lotteries in the country.

Legal in 13 states

The Nagaland lottery is among the 13 state-run legal lotteries operating in India. These include West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam, alongside Nagaland.

Prize structure: Big rewards for multiple tiers

Each draw offers the same prize tier, structured as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings and weekly titles

Lottery Sambad organizes three draws daily:

Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

Night Draw – 8:00 PM

Each day features different titles. For Thursdays, the names are: Dear Mahanadi (Morning), Dear Lake (Evening), and Dear Sandpiper (Night).

How to check the results

Participants can view live results by visiting any of the following official sites:

nagalandlotteries.com

lotterysambad.com

nagalandlotterysambad.com

To check results:

Go to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Select the correct date and lottery draw name.

Click on “Today Result View.”

Match your ticket number with the published winning numbers.

How to claim your prize

Winners must follow these steps to claim their prize:

Download and fill out the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Attach a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.

For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, submit your claim to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata in line with the official rules.

Lottery titles by day

Here’s the schedule of daily draw names across the week: