Nagaland's Dear Godavari Morning, Dear Comet Evening, and Dear Goose Night lotteries draw results will be announced today. The top prize is Rs 1 crore.

The Nagaland State Lottery draws for Tuesday — 'Dear Godavari Morning' (1 PM), 'Dear Comet Evening' (6 PM), and 'Dear Goose Night' (8 PM) — will be announced today, with the winning numbers set to be updated live on official platforms.

The Nagaland Lottery is among the few legally sanctioned lottery systems in India, operating alongside those in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. A whopping Rs 1 crore is awarded as the first prize in each of the daily draws.

Where to check live results

Lottery enthusiasts can check real-time updates and winning numbers on these official websites:

nagalandlotteries.com

lotterysambad.com

nagalandlotterysambad.com

Prize structure for all three daily draws:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily draw timings:

Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

How to claim your lottery winnings

If your ticket wins, follow these steps:

Download the claim form from the official Nagaland Lottery website.

Submit the filled form along with valid ID proof and a copy of the winning ticket.

For winnings over Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per official guidelines.

Weekly lottery draw schedule:

Each day of the week features a unique set of draws: