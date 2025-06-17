Nagaland's Dear Godavari Morning, Dear Comet Evening, and Dear Goose Night lotteries draw results will be announced today. The top prize is Rs 1 crore.
The Nagaland State Lottery draws for Tuesday — 'Dear Godavari Morning' (1 PM), 'Dear Comet Evening' (6 PM), and 'Dear Goose Night' (8 PM) — will be announced today, with the winning numbers set to be updated live on official platforms.
The Nagaland Lottery is among the few legally sanctioned lottery systems in India, operating alongside those in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. A whopping Rs 1 crore is awarded as the first prize in each of the daily draws.
Where to check live results
Lottery enthusiasts can check real-time updates and winning numbers on these official websites:
- nagalandlotteries.com
- lotterysambad.com
- nagalandlotterysambad.com
Prize structure for all three daily draws:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily draw timings:
- Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM
- Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
- Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM
How to claim your lottery winnings
If your ticket wins, follow these steps:
- Download the claim form from the official Nagaland Lottery website.
- Submit the filled form along with valid ID proof and a copy of the winning ticket.
- For winnings over Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per official guidelines.
Weekly lottery draw schedule:
Each day of the week features a unique set of draws:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan