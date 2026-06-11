The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly results for June 11, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw included a grand prize of Rs 1 crore for the first-place winner. Several other cash prizes were also awarded for second, third, fourth, and fifth places.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for June 11, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 96C 97829 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 96C 97829

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 97829 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 20564, 20905, 27578, 32784, 39089, 42316, 44443, 59132, 86123, 92721

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0544, 0545, 2228, 2801, 3246, 3794, 4498, 4860, 5142, 6019

4th Prize – Rs 250: 2499, 2650, 2944, 3026, 3985, 5972, 6403, 6794, 7099, 9792

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0013, 0169, 0293, 0403, 0474, 0476, 0900, 0934, 1224, 1232, 1377, 1479, 1694, 1890, 1913, 2173, 2273, 2508, 2525, 2526, 2528, 2588, 2684, 2704, 2750, 2974, 3048, 3190, 3192, 3211, 3299, 3482, 3525, 3561, 3619, 3764, 3993, 4019, 4083, 4100, 4123, 4132, 4246, 4259, 4380, 4717, 4764, 4849, 4913, 4931, 4941, 5073, 5175, 5184, 5284, 5347, 5454, 5555, 5564, 5624, 5781, 5869, 6067, 6112, 6152, 6505, 6620, 6658, 6692, 6954, 6991, 6994, 7014, 7107, 7344, 7518, 7605, 7860, 7963, 7976, 8136, 8176, 8208, 8255, 8291, 8312, 8417, 8531, 8758, 8883, 8896, 8929, 9103, 9513, 9557, 9645, 9655, 9756, 9781, 9937

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 11, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Result Today 8 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here