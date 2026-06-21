Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced major railway capacity expansion in Jaipur with a new mega terminal at Khatipura. It will maintain 450 trains monthly, including Vande Bharat, and is part of a Rs 10,000 crore rail budget for Rajasthan.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that significant efforts have been undertaken to expand railway capacity in Jaipur in line with the city's rapid growth. He highlighted the development of a mega terminal at Khatipura equipped to maintain around 450 trains every month.

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Jaipur's Railway Capacity Expansion

He also inspected Mega Coaching Terminal and Railway development works in Jaipur. Speaking to the reporters in Jaipur, Railway Minister said, "Jaipur is a rapidly growing city. Given the pace of development, a lot of work has been done to increase the railway's capacity. There are three main areas for capacity expansion: Increasing the number of platforms at stations, enhancing train maintenance facilities, and building mega terminals around the city. Keeping Jaipur's needs in mind, a mega terminal has been built in Khatipura. Arrangements have been made to maintain approximately 450 trains every month."

Khatipura Mega Terminal Details

He said the Khatipura facility, fitted with modern systems to service trains such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat, would meet Jaipur's railway infrastructure needs for the next 20 years and strengthen connectivity to destinations including Delhi, Jodhpur and Bikaner. "Modern systems have been installed so that today's modern trains, Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, can also be maintained here... This facility will be sufficient for Jaipur's development over the next 20 years. In the future, trains running from this facility will be able to go to Delhi, Jodhpur and Bikaner, and another facility will be built for Sawai Madhopur, located in Sanganer," he said.

Unprecedented Development in Rajasthan

Further, Vaishnaw said Rajasthan is witnessing unprecedented railway infrastructure development, with the Centre allocating Rs 10,000 crore for ongoing rail projects in the state. "Today I also went to Bikaner and flagged off a train from there to Ahmedabad... The Prime Minister has allocated a budget of Rs 10,000 crores for current work in Rajasthan. During Congress rule, the budget was Rs 682 crores for such a large state, and that too in a border area... There will be a huge change in the next 5 years and we will run over 200 trains from Rajasthan, benefiting everyone... The problem of waiting lists will almost disappear," he further added. (ANI)