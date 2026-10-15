Nagaland Lottery Result Today, October 15, 2026: The 1 PM Dear Lottery results have been announced. Ticket holders can check the winning numbers and prize-wise results to see whether they have won. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for October 15, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 95E 75331 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 95E 75331

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 75331 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 01529, 29896, 38484, 43129, 54211, 60045, 72274, 75818, 88393, 89547

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0436, 2227, 3288, 3379, 3795, 3864, 6740, 7369, 8636, 9765

4th Prize – Rs 250: 1837, 2759, 3589, 5745, 6149, 6514, 6836, 8013, 8466, 9777

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0033, 1064, 1750, 2245, 3938, 4782, 5699, 6617, 7660, 8942 0140, 1082, 1776, 2303, 4040, 4810, 5739, 6661, 7811, 9231 0166, 1195, 1804, 2638, 4052, 4836, 5867, 6845, 7945, 9262 0262, 1263, 1834, 2843, 4212, 4941, 5985, 6866, 7987, 9294 0298, 1306, 1913, 2868, 4228, 5050, 6265, 7172, 8053, 9404 0353, 1409, 1938, 3006, 4306, 5132, 6277, 7255, 8078, 9415 0526, 1438, 2094, 3404, 4428, 5354, 6289, 7373, 8080, 9470 0564, 1618, 2115, 3541, 4535, 5419, 6401, 7544, 8217, 9631 0746, 1660, 2181, 3660, 4609, 5473, 6460, 7575, 8486, 9701 0943, 1739, 2231, 3712, 4719, 5554, 6606, 7649, 8494, 9715

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated October 15, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.