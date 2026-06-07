The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Spark Friday weekly draw on June 7, 2026, have been officially announced. A top prize of Rs 1 crore was offered, along with several other prize categories including second, third, fourth, and fifth place winnings.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for June 7, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 91B 43898 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 91B 43898

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 43898 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 02270 06340 20662 25531 35358 47721 68456 71713 94340 99704

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1241 2134 2889 3982 4159 5238 6926 7502 8116 8433

4th Prize – Rs 250: 1435 1732 2579 3702 4242 5795 6550 6572 9368 9728

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0164 1447 2567 3307 4092 5408 6045 6968 8057 9382 0213 1534 2658 3363 4282 5413 6137 7087 8079 9566 0265 1830 2775 3507 4305 5532 6204 7116 8090 9683 0276 2100 2825 3509 4736 5599 6507 7244 8212 9754 0339 2222 2852 3586 5032 5703 6515 7255 8360 9778 0356 2249 2874 3665 5061 5738 6552 7362 8458 9931 0430 2471 2885 3682 5105 5816 6668 7469 8471 9955 0469 2480 3116 3896 5234 5875 6710 7505 8607 9971 0971 2496 3121 3910 5370 5893 6713 7582 9100 9974 1116 2504 3230 3916 5404 6028 6773 7972 9364 9982

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Sunday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 7, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here