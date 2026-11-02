The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Clover Monday draw results at 8 PM, featuring a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize. Keep scrolling to know more about the full winner's list.

The Nagaland State Lottery department officially announced the results for its popular Dear Clover Monday draw for the scheduled 8 PM evening session. Ticket holders across participating regions tuned in to check the outcome of the evening draw, which features a top jackpot prize with a total prize money of Rs 1 Crore (Rs 1 Crore).

Established in 1972 under the Nagaland Finance Department, the state-run lottery system functions as a legal revenue generator for state development. The evening Dear Clover series remains a staple weekly draw where participants purchase tickets priced affordably between Rs 6 and Rs 7 each.

Official Announcement for the 8 PM Draw

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Clover Monday result was announced for the 8 PM draw as scheduled on Monday evening. The 8 PM session serves as a major draw in the state's daily lottery calendar, drawing significant interest from participants holding single or multi-series tickets.

The draw result time is listed as 8 PM, marking the official point when the winning number combinations are drawn under regulatory supervision and released to the public.

Breakdown of the Rs 1 Crore Prize Structure

The top jackpot carries a total prize money of Rs 1 Crore, but the payout is distributed between the winning ticket holder and the vendor.

Prize Categories and Lower-Tier Rewards

Beyond the Rs 1 Crore jackpot, multiple lower-tier rewards were awarded during the same 8 PM session. Other prize categories range from Rs 120 up to Rs 10,000, ensuring payouts across various matching combinations, along with a dedicated Rs 1,000 consolation prize.

The breakdown of lower-tier prizes includes:

Consolation Prize: A Rs 1,000 consolation prize is awarded to matching ticket numbers in specified series.

Second Prize: Second-prize winners receive Rs 10,000.

Third Prize: Third-prize ticket holders are awarded Rs 500.

Fourth Prize: Fourth-prize winners claim Rs 250.

Fifth Prize: Fifth-prize tickets receive Rs 120.

Winners matched all required digits on their physical tickets to claim prizes across these respective tiers.

Verification and Claim Process for Winners

Shortly after 8:00 PM, official draw sheets were published online on authorized government portals and Lottery Sambad. Ticket holders are required to carefully verify their numbers against the published official PDF result lists before initiating any payout claims.

Physical tickets are required for all claims, and tickets must remain intact without damage. Small cash amounts can be collected directly through local lottery vendors. However, major jackpot claims—including the primary Rs 1 Crore require official verification at state government lottery offices along with valid identity proof and the original physical ticket.