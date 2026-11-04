Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema alleges political vendetta by the BJP as the ED conducts raids on premises linked to AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora in Moga regarding an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent property acquisitions.

Punjab Minister Alleges Political Vendetta Following ED Raids

Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of using central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during election periods, following the ED searches at premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora in Moga. Cheema alleged that such actions are carried out at the behest of the BJP whenever elections are approaching in a state. He made the remarks while attending an inter-college youth festival at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

Details of the Enforcement Directorate Search Operations

The ED on Wednesday conducted search operations at seven premises across Punjab in connection with the alleged fraudulent acquisition of government and institutional properties and misappropriation of public funds in Moga district. According to officials, the searches covered premises associated with Amandeep Kaur Arora, AAP Women's Wing Punjab President and Moga MLA, her husband Dr Rakesh Arora, family members, associates and others. The premises searched also included a de-addiction hospital associated with Dr Rakesh Arora. The search operation began early Wednesday morning and was underway, with the agency covering seven premises across Punjab.

Officials said the ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on the basis of FIR No. 101, dated June 16, 2024, registered by Punjab Police. The FIR concerns the alleged fraudulent mutation of government land acquired for National Highway No. 754A and wrongful disbursement of compensation.

Statements on Pollution, Defections, and Policy Issues

Addressing allegations that Punjab was responsible for pollution due to stubble burning, Cheema said there had been a significant decline in such incidents over the past few years. He said the state government had provided financial assistance to farmers to help them find alternatives to stubble burning. He also highlighted the role played by scientists from universities in Punjab in helping address the issue.

On AAP MLAs joining the BJP, Cheema said the party awards election tickets based on performance. He alleged that the MLAs who had defected to the BJP were involved in anti-social activities. Reacting to reports of AAP MLAs potentially joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Finance Minister said the Akali Dal did not have candidates for all 117 Assembly constituencies and was therefore eyeing AAP legislators. He added that the Aam Aadmi Party, in contrast, had multiple strong contenders for every Assembly constituency.

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Punjab for the 'insaaf' rally, Cheema remarked that whenever Gandhi had visited the state, he had done nothing but contribute to its ruin. On the issue of Dearness Allowance (DA), the Finance Minister said the matter was currently under deliberation. (ANI)

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