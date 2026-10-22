The Nagaland State Lottery has declared the results for the Dear Fame Thursday 8 PM draw on October 22, 2026, revealing the winner of the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Participants can now check the full winners list and prize categories.

The Nagaland State Lottery announced the results for its highly anticipated Dear Fame Thursday 8 PM draw today, October 22, 2026, with participants eagerly checking for the winner of the coveted Rs 1 Crore jackpot. The full winners list is now available for those who tried their luck in the evening draw, offering clarity on all prize categories.

Prize Categories and Structure

The Dear Fame Thursday lottery features an appealing prize structure with six distinct categories, designed to reward many lucky ticket holders. The top prize is a life-changing Rs 1 Crore, making it a primary draw for participants hoping to transform their fortunes. The ticket for this lottery costs an affordable Rs 7, ensuring broad accessibility for all who wish to try their luck.

Beyond the grand jackpot, other prize tiers ensure multiple winners receive substantial awards. The consolation prize, offered for tickets matching the winning number series but not the exact draw, stands at Rs 1,000. The second prize awards a generous Rs 10,000, while third prize winners receive Rs 500. Fourth prize holders get Rs 250, and the fifth prize provides Rs 120, demonstrating the lottery's commitment to a widespread distribution of winnings.

The Allure of the Rs 1 Crore Jackpot

The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot is undoubtedly the crown jewel of the Dear Fame Thursday draw, representing a truly transformative sum for any individual. This substantial amount has the potential to fulfill long-held dreams, whether it's securing a new home, funding education, starting a business, or ensuring financial stability for years to come.

Accessing Results and the Full Winners List

Participants can easily check the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Fame Thursday 8 PM results through various official channels. The Full Winners List, detailing all winning ticket numbers across every prize category, is typically released shortly after the draw in PDF format, often by 8:10 PM or 8:15 PM. This comprehensive list is crucial for verifying results.

Official lottery websites, such as the Nagaland State Lottery's dedicated portal, and other government-authorized online platforms provide verified access to the Full Winners List.