Nagaland State Lottery Dear Horizon Friday result declared live at 8 PM with a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize. Winners have 30 days to claim payouts with valid documents.

The Nagaland State Lottery has officially declared the results for the Dear Horizon Friday draw, awarding a grand jackpot prize of Rs 1 Crore. Thousands of participants checked their ticket numbers as live result charts were published directly from Kohima.

Organised every Friday evening, the Dear Horizon weekly draw remains widely popular among lottery buyers seeking substantial cash rewards. Individual tickets are priced at Rs 6 per entry, allowing broad participation across the region. The official draw time is listed as 8 PM, at which point the winning result charts are released to the public.

Weekly Schedule and Participation Details

The Dear Horizon draw is a regular feature of the weekly lottery schedule managed by state authorities. With individual tickets priced at ₹6 per entry, the Friday evening event draws significant interest from players checking for winning serials across multiple prize brackets. The draw time is listed as 8 PM every Friday, with official results announced live from Kohima.

Prize Tiers and Jackpot Breakdown

The Rs 1 Crore grand jackpot represents the top prize tier of the Dear Horizon Friday scheme. An additional seller reward of Rs 5 Lakh is granted to the vendor who sold the winning ticket, supporting the network of local lottery distributors. Beyond the main prize, the lottery provides a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to matching ticket serials across other series.

Additional prize brackets include 2nd prizes worth Rs 10,000, 3rd prizes of Rs 500, 4th prizes of Rs 250, and multiple 5th prize categories. Ticket holders are advised to verify their numbers against the official result chart published online following the draw.

How to Claim Your Lottery Winnings

Winners face strict rules and timelines when claiming their payouts. A 30-day deadline is enforced for submitting all prize claims from the official draw date. If prize money remains unclaimed after 30 days from the draw date, the payout is forfeited to the state government. Official verification is mandatory for all winning entries before funds are disbursed.