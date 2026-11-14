YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of "credit chori" regarding Andhra Pradesh's improved Access (In) Equality Index rankings, claiming the progress was achieved entirely during the YSRCP government's 2021-2024 tenure.

Jagan Reddy Slams Naidu for Taking Credit for State's AEI Ranking Rise

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of taking credit for the state's improvement in the Access (In) Equality Index (AEI) ranking. He asserted that its progress from 10th to third position between the 2021 and 2024 reports was achieved during the YSRCP government's tenure.

In a post on X, Jagan described the development as another instance of "credit chori" and alleged that Naidu was claiming credit for an achievement that was not attributable to his government. 𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 '𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶': 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗿𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗵’𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗽 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗘𝗜 (𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 (𝗜𝗻) 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘅) 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟰 Mr. @ncbn garu, once again unabashedly takes the bows for an achievement that is not attributable to him.

The OP Jindal Global University in association with CNES (Centre for New Economic Studies) published a report in 2024 and ranked the States on five key pillars crucial to social and human development and also ranked States on the basis of a composite index arrived at by assigning weights to the pillars. The university in association with CNES has conducted a similar exercise in 2021 and published a report.

It is noteworthy that with respect to the 2021 AEI report, for majority of the indicators, the source of statistics utilized for ranking of States pertain to period prior to 2019 and for the 2024 AEI report, for all the indicators, the source of statistics pertain to the period 2021 to 2023. Therefore one can surmise that comparing both the reports ably provides the socio economic picture before and after the formation of YSRCP Govemment.

With respect to 'Health Index Score' Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 8 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the State's rank improved to 2" in 2024 report (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). With respect to 'Socio Economic Security Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 11 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲'𝘀 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝟭 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government), An aspect of immense pride for the State.

This did not happen by accident. Right emphasis on welfare and development made this possible. Implementation of welfare programmes in most transparent manner, duly safeguarding private consumption during times of distress and support to industry and manufacturing sectors ensuing their fastest growth in South India during 2019-24 enabling better access to work and social security, is a major reason for this achievement.

With respect to 'Legal Recourse' Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 15 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the State's rank improved to 2" in 2024 report (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). With respect to ranking on the basis of overall composite score, the State's rank improved from 10" in 2021 (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) to 3 in 2024 (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). The 2024 AEI report, in fact made a special mention that '𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗛𝗥𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗝𝗨𝗠𝗣 𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝟭𝟬 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦'

I am indeed proud to say that owing to the YSRCP Govemment's emphasis on socio economic programmes, the State could demonstrate significant improvement on all parameters. All the above mentioned success could be achieved during the period that is being unscrupulously described by the Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to be a time when State was on ventilator. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 14, 2026