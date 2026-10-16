The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM results for October 16, 2026, are now available, with a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize. Participants can view the full winners list on official platforms. Keep scrolling to know more.

October 16, 2026 — that's the date. Participants eagerly await the Nagaland State Lottery's "Dear Horizon Friday" 8 PM draw results. They hope to win the coveted Rs 1 Crore jackpot.

Millions play the Nagaland State Lottery daily. This particular Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw remains popular. Ticket holders across the region check official platforms, each hoping to secure the top prize of Rs 1 Crore. Rs 1 Crore. That's the life-changing first prize amount. The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Horizon Friday offers a clear prize structure. They also award other generous prizes.

Rs 10,000 awaits the second prize winner. Third prize winners get Rs 500. Fourth prize brings Rs 250, and fifth prize, Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 also comes with the draw.

Each ticket costs just Rs 7.

How To Check Accurate Results

Once officials declare them, official platforms like Lottery Sambad and Dhankesari publish the full list of winning numbers for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw. Participants verify their tickets against the official Government Gazette. These platforms update results live online. You can also download PDF versions.

Winners with prizes up to Rs 10,000 claim their winnings directly. They go to authorised lottery distributors or agents. For prizes over Rs 10,000, winners must submit claims to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or their state's Nodal Office. Do this within 30 days of the draw date. You need your original winning ticket, a completed claim form, government photo ID, and passport-sized photos. Officials reject tampered or mutilated tickets.

The Finance Department supervises the Nagaland State Lottery. Anyone can buy a ticket. But only individuals with a valid state domicile claim winning prizes. We advise those not residing in Nagaland against participating. They might not receive winnings. Always cross-verify results with the official Nagaland government gazette. Make all claims within 30 days of the draw.