Nagaland State Lottery declared the Dear Horizon Friday result today at 8 PM with a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize for the top winner. Check prize categories and claim steps.

Rs 1 Crore — that is the bumper top prize up for grabs as the Nagaland State Lottery Department prepares to declare official results for the Dear Horizon Friday draw at 8 PM today. One winning ticket takes the jackpot.

At Rs 6 per ticket, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries keeps this weekly Friday draw accessible to thousands of players across eligible states. Popularity stays high every single week.

Prize Breakdown for Dear Horizon Friday Draw

Multiple payout levels spread winnings far beyond the jackpot. Aside from the Rs 1 Crore top prize, the lottery awards a dedicated consolation prize to players matching ticket numbers in other series.

Second to fifth prize categories hand out smaller payouts to thousands of ticket holders. Every valid ticket series offers these secondary winning opportunities.

How to Check Results at 8 PM

8 PM sharp — that is when live winning numbers go public online. Players can verify ticket numbers on the official Nagaland Lotteries portal or through Lottery Sambad platforms right after publication.

Officials publish PDF result sheets immediately following the live draw. Ticket holders must match all digits carefully — including the printed series letter — to confirm any winning tier.

Step-by-Step Claim Process for Winners

30 days — that is the strict deadline to file payout claims. State officials claim all uncollected prize money once the timeline lapses. Late claimants get nothing.

Local authorized retailers pay out winnings up to Rs 10,000 directly. Claimants must present an intact physical ticket to collect cash on the spot.

Verification Procedures and Required Documents

Jackpot winners and players claiming over Rs 10,000 face formal verification. Directorate officials require the original signed ticket, valid government ID, PAN card, passport photos, and a cancelled cheque for direct bank transfers.

Speed matters. Winners must keep tickets intact, sign the back, and submit papers promptly within the 30-day timeline for official Directorate processing.