Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 'Delhi Ki Diwali' festival at Connaught Place, featuring drone shows and cultural competitions. The event emphasizes a 'Green Diwali' celebration, bringing the community together through traditional festivities.

Delhi Celebrates 'Green Diwali' at Connaught Place

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the national capital was celebrating a 'Green Diwali' as the Delhi government organised a two-day 'Delhi Ki Diwali' festival at Connaught Place, featuring a grand drone show, collective aarti and various competitions for residents.

Speaking to the reporters during the celebrations at Central Park, Gupta described the event as a celebration of Delhi's cultural roots, faith and traditions, and said thousands of people had gathered to celebrate the festival together by lighting diyas and performing aarti. "This Diwali, Delhi is celebrating a 'Green Diwali.' The spectacle presented in the sky by the Delhi government—featuring hundreds of drones depicting scenes from the life of Lord Shri Ram, followed by an aarti for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha—was a truly wondrous and delightful experience for the residents of Delhi," she said.

Festival Highlights and Competitions

The Chief Minister said the two-day festival, being held on November 6 and 7, also features photography and reel-making competitions for young people, along with rangoli competitions for women and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). "Celebrating a festival as a community doubles our joy. Today, thousands of people came together to celebrate Diwali, lighting diyas and performing the aarti collectively. I believe this is a truly remarkable way to celebrate the festival. We want the people of Delhi to have a safe and joyful Diwali," Gupta said.

In a post on X, Gupta extended Diwali greetings to the people of Delhi and said the celebrations at Central Park reflected the pride of the city's culture and traditions. "Last year, Delhi celebrated a grand Diwali on the path of duty. This time, an extraordinary festival of our Sanatan culture, faith, and traditions is being adorned in Connaught Place," she wrote.

Social Media and Community Engagement

दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, मेरी प्यारी दिल्ली 🪔 पिछले साल कर्तव्य पथ पर दिल्ली ने भव्य दीपावली मनाई थी। इस बार कनॉट प्लेस में हमारी सनातन संस्कृति, आस्था और परंपराओं का अद्भुत उत्सव सज रहा है। आज सेंट्रल पार्क में ‘जगमग दिवाली’ का शुभारंभ किया। महाआरती की गूंज, मेगा ड्रोन शो की भव्यता और भजनों पर झूमते हमारे युवा, यह सिर्फ दीपों का उत्सव नहीं, हमारी संस्कृति का गौरव है। यह दिल्ली की दिवाली है, हर दिल्लीवासी की दिवाली है! 6 और 7 नवंबर को आप सभी सपरिवार आइए। मिलकर दीप जलाएं, खुशियां बांटें और अपनी दिल्ली की दिवाली को यादगार बनाएं। प्रभु श्रीराम की कृपा से दिल्ली का हर घर खुशियों और मंगल के प्रकाश से जगमगाए। इस अवसर पर दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री श्री हर्ष मल्होत्रा जी, कैबिनेट सहयोगी श्री आशीष सूद जी, श्री रविन्द्र इन्द्राज जी, श्री कपिल मिश्रा जी सहित अनेक गणमान्यजन उपस्थित रहे। @hdmalhotra @ashishsood_bjp @bjpravinder16 @KapilMishra_IND #DilliKiDiwali #Diwali2026 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 6, 2026

Describing the drone show, grand aarti and devotional music as highlights of the celebrations, she said the festival was not merely an occasion of lights but also a reflection of the city's cultural identity. Gupta also appealed to people to attend the celebrations with their families on November 6 and 7 and participate in lighting diyas and sharing festive joy. She further extended her wishes for happiness and prosperity in every household in Delhi.

Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Ravindra Indraj, Kapil Mishra and several other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration of the celebrations. (ANI)

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