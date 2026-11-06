Sivakasi sees a surge in Diwali firecracker sales as buyers return to physical stores. Despite the rise of online shopping, retailers report strong demand for new varieties, though they warn customers about the risks of online scams.

Diwali Firecracker Sales Surge in Sivakasi

With Diwali approaching, firecracker sales have gained momentum in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, popularly known as India's fireworks hub, as shops and sales outlets witness an increase in customer footfall ahead of the festival. Customers from different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states are visiting the town to purchase fireworks, with retailers displaying a wide range of products, including sparklers, flower pots, rockets and fancy crackers. Several new varieties have also entered the market, attracting buyers looking for different options for their Diwali celebrations.

Market Trends and Online Competition

Shopkeepers Report Challenges and Opportunities

Speaking about the sales trend this season, Kavikumar, a local firecracker shopkeeper, said business had picked up over the past two days, although the growing popularity of online shopping had affected walk-in customer numbers. He also pointed to instances of online fraud, claiming that some customers who had been cheated through online purchases were approaching physical shops for assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Kavikumar said, "In Sivakasi, cracker shop sales are going decently well. People are coming and buying crackers. However, because of online business, local sales were pushed back a bit, so customers have only started arriving over the last two days. Before that, footfall was low; people usually show up mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. Since so many sales moved online, in-person customer traffic has reduced. Many people order online, but a lot of online frauds are also cheating people. They sell without GST or proper receipts, and then victims end up calling us saying, 'We got scammed, please help us find out.'Business is good, reasonably decent. Still, the footfall in person is slightly lower this time because online sales have taken away some portion of the walk-in customers. We do online sales too, and wholesale orders go through online."

Customer Preferences for New Varieties

Highlighting the growing demand for new varieties of fireworks, Kavikumar said customers visiting shops were often inclined to purchase additional products after exploring the available options. He added that rising raw material costs had led to a slight increase in prices this year, but customers were understanding the situation.

Kavikumar said, "Online sales have no issues. But when customers visit directly, they tend to buy a bit extra. Online, they usually buy only a specific, limited list and not as much. Many new varieties have arrived—like sky shots fired from toy guns, crackers shaped like fish, trains, sparkles resembling brush lights, and several other novel items. People really like them and are purchasing them eagerly. Prices are slightly higher this year because raw material costs went up. But we explain it to the customers, and they understand and purchase accordingly."

Retailers See Peak Demand

Meanwhile, Gowtham, a firecracker manufacturer and retailer who said his family operates its own manufacturing factory and has been in the retail business for around 10 to 15 years, also reported an improvement in sales over the past three days. He said the recent increase in customer visits had helped the business reach its peak ahead of the festival, with several products witnessing strong demand.

"We have our own manufacturing factory. In the retail shop business, we have been running this for around 10 to 15 years. We own our own factory. Business is going reasonably well. It wasn't very busy earlier, but over the past three days, sales have picked up to their peak. Due to online shopping, there are also many people getting cheated online. Many who got scammed online are now coming directly to physical shops to purchase in person. Business is going well and smoothly.A lot of new varieties have arrived, brother. Many new items are available, and people are eagerly buying them. A lot of our stock has already sold out this year. Prices are also slightly higher,' Gowtham said.