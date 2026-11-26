The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Fame Thursday draw will take place today at 8 pm with a prize pool of Rs 1 Crore. Ticket holders can verify the prize tiers and check rules on how they can claim their share of the major prizes.

Rs 1 Crore! That is the large prize that one person is going to receive today night. The Nagaland State Lottery Directorate will announce the outcome of the Thursday draw at 8 PM. The ticket holders await the results because they are looking forward to finding out who will win the prize in Nagaland.

In Kohima the draw of the week takes place every week. Each Thursday, thousands of people buy tickets for this lottery draw as state government officials host it live at 8 PM. The authorised process helps to operate the digital and paper tickets in proper way.

Prize Tier Breakdown for Dear Fame Thursday

A second prize winner gets Rs 9000. People who get numbers matched with alternate series codes get Rs 1000 as a consolation. People who get third prize get Rs 500, fourth place gets Rs 250 and fifth gets Rs 120.

How to Validate and Receive Your Winning Ticket

How does one validate a ticket? There are four pieces of data to match with the results: draw date, draw time, ticket number and printed series letter. Under Rs 10,000? Players can collect their prize in cash from the authorised local dealer.

Documents Required and Tax Rules

Keep your documents ready and undamaged. Claimants must submit their original ticket, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport photographs, and a cancelled bank cheque. Jackpot winners also need an official ownership affidavit attested by a notary public or magistrate.