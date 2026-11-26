Tamil Nadu BJP announced plans to light lamps at all Murugan temples every Friday. The move follows political tensions regarding the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam ritual and ongoing disputes between the BJP and the state government.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu BJP has announced the lighting of lamps at all Lord Murugan temples every Friday, following a circular issued by state party president Nainar Nagendran. In a post on X, the BJP Tamil Nadu said, “Lighting of lamps at all Murugan temples every Friday. Our state president, Mr. @NainarBJP,” while sharing the announcement. அறிவிக்கை வெள்ளிக்கிழமை தோறும் அனைத்து முருகன் கோவில்களிலும் தீபம் ஏற்றுதல்.. நமது மாநில தலைவர் திரு.@NainarBJP அவர்கள் https://t.co/3sF3dpZ7op — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) November 26, 2026

According to the circular, the initiative aims to address the Tamil Nadu government’s stance regarding the Thirupparankundram temple issue and encourage devotees and the general public to visit Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu every Friday and light lamps in a peaceful manner.

The circular also announced the formation of a state-level committee to coordinate and implement the programme. The committee comprises former MP K Ramalingam as State Vice President, Vinay P Selvam as State Secretary, D Malarkodi as State Secretary, and C Dharmaj as State Executive Committee Member.

The dispute over lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill near Madurai, has escalated into a major political flashpoint involving the BJP, Sangh Parivar outfits, the Tamil Nadu government, and opposition parties.

The Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar.

The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24, despite its specific interim order permitting the ritual at the site, though the contempt petition is yet to be examined.

The Supreme Court, in its November 20 order, had permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 through a restricted team authorised by the Devasthanam. It had directed that the composition and number of team members be settled by the District Collector in consultation with the Temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Police Commissioner.

On November 24, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had recorded the State’s assurance that the Supreme Court’s order would be complied with. The High Court order stated: “Since the learned Senior Counsel Sri Gopal Sankaranarayanan on instructions from the State officials, clarified that the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court would be complied with, there is no need for us to entertain these writ petitions”.

The High Court had also said that the Collector, Police Commissioner, temple Executive Officer and trustees were duty-bound to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions, and that the pendency of a review petition was no ground to defer compliance.

The opposition groups accused the BJP and Sangh Parivar of seeking to disturb communal harmony in Tamil Nadu. The DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan noted that Hindus living in Thiruparankundram have traditionally lit the lamp at the existing site and questioned the motives behind the demand to shift its location.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday commended the Madurai district administration and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department for ensuring the lighting of the grand lamp above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills, which he said was a customary practice. "Our heartfelt congratulations also to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the Honorable @actorvijay, for thwarting the Sangh Parivar’s conspiracy and safeguarding social harmony in Tamil Nadu," he said in his post. (ANI)