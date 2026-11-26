The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Welfare Association met the Governor to protest the University Amendment Bill, advocating for the protection of institutional autonomy, academic freedom, and established governance structures.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Welfare Association (HPUTWA) on Thursday met the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and raised concerns over the university’s autonomy, academic freedom and institutional structure, seeking protection of its established governance framework in the wake of the proposed University Amendment Bill. The association’s peaceful and democratic agitation against the proposed amendment has continued for 85 days, with teachers staging a daily sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

During the meeting, the HPUTWA executive committee delegation discussed various issues concerning the university’s existing statutory framework, the Vice-Chancellor’s appointment process, and its academic and administrative autonomy. The delegation urged the Governor to ensure that future decisions concerning the university preserve its historic institutional structure and autonomy. The Governor heard the delegation’s concerns and assured them that the issues raised would be considered.

Explaining the significance of university autonomy, the delegation said that while autonomy literally means self-governance, its broader meaning lies in the ability of an institution to make independent decisions to achieve its objectives without external, particularly political, interference. In the context of universities, autonomy means freedom to take academic, research, administrative and policy-related decisions independently to fulfil their core institutional objectives, the association said.

The delegation maintained that university autonomy was fundamental to academic freedom, research, innovation and institutional development and should not be weakened under any circumstances. The representatives further argued that the problems faced by the university should be addressed by providing adequate resources, qualified manpower, regular leadership and a robust academic system rather than restricting its autonomy. They said HPU must retain the freedom to make its own academic and research-related decisions to effectively fulfil its role in higher education and research.

The delegation met the Governor under the guidance of former HPUTWA office-bearers and senior academicians Prof. D. D. Sharma, Prof. Chandra Mohan Parshira and Prof. Duni Chand. The delegation included HPUTWA President Nitin Vyas, Vice-President Yograj, Secretary Ankusha Bhardwaj, Joint Secretary Anjali Sharma, Treasurer Ram Lal, Rajesh Sharma and B R Thakur.

Prof. Nitin Vyas, President of HPUTWA, said, “The autonomy of the university is not an issue concerning any one section alone. It is an important question linked to the future of the entire university community, including teachers, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students. Any adverse impact on autonomy could directly affect academic freedom, the quality of research, innovation and the university’s institutional decision-making process.”

The association expressed hope that the issues raised before the Governor would receive positive consideration and that appropriate steps would be taken to safeguard the university’s autonomy and academic freedom. HPUTWA reiterated that its peaceful and democratic movement against the University Amendment Bill would continue to protect HPU’s institutional dignity, autonomy, academic freedom and democratic values. The association maintained that strengthening the university required developing it as an independent and capable institution rather than curtailing its autonomy. (ANI)