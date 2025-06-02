Nagaland State Lottery will announce the 'Dear Dwarka Morning' results at 1 PM with a Rs 1 crore first prize. Daily draws include Morning (1 PM), Evening (6 PM), and Night (8 PM).

The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the results of its 'Dear Dwarka Morning’ draw today at 1 PM. The first prize for the Monday draw, worth a bumper Rs 1 crore, has been awarded, and the complete list of winning numbers is now available on official platforms. Players can also stay updated with results from the evening and night draws scheduled at 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Today’s draws and prize structure

Three draws are conducted daily under the Nagaland State Lottery banner:

Dear Dwarka Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Dear Blitzen Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

Dear Finch Night Draw – 8:00 PM

Each draw offers substantial rewards:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Where to check results

Lottery participants can view the results live or download the PDF from these official websites:

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

Players should select the appropriate date and draw title to verify their ticket numbers against the published list.

How to claim your prize

Winners must adhere to state lottery rules to claim their prize:

Download the claim form from the official website.

For winnings above Rs 10,000, submit the claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.

Provide a copy of the winning ticket and valid ID proof with the filled claim form.

Weekly draw line-up

The Nagaland State Lottery operates a full week's schedule with distinct names for each draw:

Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork

Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

Thirteen Indian states currently allow government-run lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab, among others.