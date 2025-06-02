synopsis
Nagaland State Lottery will announce the 'Dear Dwarka Morning' results at 1 PM with a Rs 1 crore first prize. Daily draws include Morning (1 PM), Evening (6 PM), and Night (8 PM).
The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the results of its 'Dear Dwarka Morning’ draw today at 1 PM. The first prize for the Monday draw, worth a bumper Rs 1 crore, has been awarded, and the complete list of winning numbers is now available on official platforms. Players can also stay updated with results from the evening and night draws scheduled at 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.
Today’s draws and prize structure
Three draws are conducted daily under the Nagaland State Lottery banner:
- Dear Dwarka Morning Draw – 1:00 PM
- Dear Blitzen Evening Draw – 6:00 PM
- Dear Finch Night Draw – 8:00 PM
Each draw offers substantial rewards:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Where to check results
Lottery participants can view the results live or download the PDF from these official websites:
- www.nagalandlotterysambad.com
- www.nagalandlotteries.com
- www.lotterysambad.com
Players should select the appropriate date and draw title to verify their ticket numbers against the published list.
How to claim your prize
Winners must adhere to state lottery rules to claim their prize:
- Download the claim form from the official website.
- For winnings above Rs 10,000, submit the claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.
- Provide a copy of the winning ticket and valid ID proof with the filled claim form.
Weekly draw line-up
The Nagaland State Lottery operates a full week's schedule with distinct names for each draw:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Thirteen Indian states currently allow government-run lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab, among others.