The Directorate of Nagaland State Lottery has declared the Dear Horizon Friday results, featuring a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize. Winners have 30 days to claim their payouts after completing mandatory ID verification.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lottery has declared the official results for the Dear Horizon Friday weekly draw, offering a top jackpot prize of Rs 1 Crore to the first-prize ticket holder. The official announcement of the Nagaland Lottery Dear Horizon Friday draw brings full details for participants looking to verify their ticket numbers across all prize categories.

Held every Friday evening, the Dear Horizon draw remains among the most popular weekly lotteries conducted by the state department. Tickets for the weekly draw sell for Rs 6 each, attracting participants seeking major cash prizes across multiple winning tiers.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Horizon Friday: Draw Time and Jackpot Details

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Horizon Friday result declared at 8:00 PM established the winning numbers for the evening session. 8:00 PM marked the official announcement of the winning combination across all prize categories, giving participants the full result list needed to check their entries.

The grand winner secures the Rs 1 Crore jackpot, while the ticket seller receives a Rs 5 Lakh bonus. First prize jackpot carries Rs 1 Crore payout, plus Rs 5 Lakhs for the ticket seller, ensuring substantial payouts for both the top ticket holder and the vendor responsible for selling the winning ticket.

Rs 1 Crore Jackpot: Full Prize Breakdown and Lower Tiers

Lower prize tiers range from Rs 10,000 down to Rs 120 for fifth prize. Lower tier payouts include Rs 10,000 for second prize, Rs 500 for third, Rs 250 for fourth, and Rs 120 for fifth prize. Participants are advised to review the full result list to confirm payouts across all available prize categories.