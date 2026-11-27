Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava visited IISc and NIMHANS to review AI-driven healthcare initiatives, including advanced screening tools for cancer and diagnostics for neurological conditions to strengthen national health systems.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India is advancing AI-driven healthcare solutions for early detection and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with AI-powered oral cancer screening tools already deployed across nine states. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava attended the event on 'AI Leadership for India in the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Care' at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, where she reviewed the progress and roadmap of the Translational AI for Networked Universal Healthcare (TANUH) AI Centre of Excellence in Healthcare, including its roll-outs for rapid evidence generation.

Discussions highlighted the deployment of AI-powered solutions for early detection and management of NCDs, including breast and oral cancer screening tools. A clinical decision support system for diabetes and hypertension is also being deployed through the National Health Authority. The Union Health Secretary also held discussions with IISc’s senior leadership on ongoing initiatives and visited the site of the Tata IISc Medical School’s Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. These initiatives aim to strengthen accessible, technology-enabled and evidence-driven healthcare through AI and innovation. Srivastava also held discussions with IISc's senior management and visited the Tata IISc Medical School's Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital site.

Earlier today, the Union Health Secretary also visited NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and inaugurated an advanced Spectral CT facility to strengthen emergency diagnostics, particularly for stroke and neurovascular conditions. She also reviewed key initiatives in mental health, including Tele-MANAS, which has crossed 50 lakh calls, addiction treatment, suicide prevention and the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative. The visit reaffirmed the focus on strengthening accessible, comprehensive and technology-enabled mental healthcare services across the country.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, at the National-Level Workshop on NHM and PM-ABHIM, Srivastava emphasised the need to further strengthen Metropolitan Surveillance Units to enhance disease surveillance in metropolitan areas, facilitate early detection of outbreaks and ensure timely, coordinated public health responses. (ANI)