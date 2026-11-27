DMK leaders reiterate two non-negotiable demands regarding delimitation: protecting Tamil Nadu's 7.18% parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census and imposing a 25-year freeze on any population-based redistribution of Lok Sabha seats.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): DMK MP P Wilson on Friday said his party had two non-negotiable demands concerning the proposed delimitation exercise, including protecting Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census and ensuring a 25-year freeze on population-based delimitation. Speaking to ANI, Wilson said the party's leader had clearly outlined these demands and maintained that Tamil Nadu's existing share of parliamentary representation should not be compromised by using current population figures as the basis for delimitation. "Today our leader has tweeted that there are two non-negotiable demands. The first one is the seat share. Our leader has clearly said that you cannot take the current census, or population, as a basis, and instead, whatever the percentage of representation which the state was given on the basis of the 1971 census, namely 7.18%, should not be compromised. That was a non-negotiable demand," he said.

He said the second demand was to impose a 25-year freeze on population-based delimitation. "The second non-negotiable demand of our leader is that there should be a 25-year freeze on this population-based delimitation. That is what our leader has tweeted, and this stance of our leader was the same as when he was a Chief Minister and called all the southern states. In fact, our Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly way back in 2024 passed a resolution on those lines," Wilson said.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday reiterated the party’s demand for safeguards to protect the state’s share of representation in the Lok Sabha amid the debate over the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that there would be “no question of any compromise” on Tamil Nadu’s interests. In a post on X, Stalin wrote, “The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation! It was only in Chennai that political leaders from across the country came together for the first time to demand fair delimitation.”

Stalin further reiterated two demands concerning the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states. The first demand is that Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced, even if the total number of parliamentary constituencies is increased. The second demand is that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, determined based on the 1971 Census, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.

Reiterating the party’s position, the Stalin said there was no change in its stand and ruled out any compromise on the demands.“The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise!” he said.

The delimitation issue has remained a major concern for southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. These states have expressed apprehension that a population-based redistribution of parliamentary seats could reduce their relative share of representation compared with states that have recorded higher population growth.

Under the existing constitutional framework, the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states has been retained based on the 1971 Census, with the freeze extended until the publication of the first Census after 2026. The debate has consequently centred on balancing population-based representation with concerns of states that have pursued population stabilisation. The issue has gained attention ahead of the reconvened Parliament session scheduled to begin on November 30. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. (ANI)