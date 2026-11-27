The Supreme Court mandated the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram, prompting Hindu Munnani to demand the Tamil Nadu CM's resignation over alleged administrative negligence and constitutional chaos.

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara Subramaniam on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict of lighting the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, as a significant blow to the Tamil Nadu government and demanded Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's resignation. Speaking to ANI, Subramaniam accused successive state administrations of working against community interests while pressing for wider accountability and central protection. "The Supreme Court's verdict is historic, and it is a major setback for the Tamil Nadu government. Both the previous and present governments had acted against the interests of Hindus. While notices had been issued to 13 senior officials in connection with the issue, a notice should also be issued to the Tamil Nadu Law Minister, as he too was responsible for the developments. We also demand security from the CRPF. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay should take moral responsibility for the issue and resign from his post," Subramaniam said.

The remarks come after the Supreme Court earlier today directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah and instructed the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises. The directions came as the Court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and superseded its administration through a two-member committee, following non-compliance with its November 20 order permitting the one-time lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon. The bench found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, noting that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance. The Court observed that the Tamil Nadu administration was in a state of "constitutional chaos" and expressed shock over the preliminary conduct of the Madurai District Collector for shifting responsibility for the failure to comply with its order to the temple administration, despite having wide powers. The Supreme Court also vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court judgment, which had upheld the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill. Further, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and the IAS officer in charge of the department to personally appear before it on the next date of hearing. The Court also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to furnish details of telephone calls, emails and other communications exchanged between officials in connection with the implementation of its November 20 order. (ANI)