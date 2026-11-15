Delhi Police has bolstered security across all eight districts for Chhath Puja, deploying personnel, CCTV surveillance, and drones. Extensive preparations at 1,400 ghats aim to ensure safe rituals for devotees celebrating across the capital.

Delhi Police Enhances Security Measures for Chhath Puja Celebration

Delhi Police has deployed personnel across all eight districts and strengthened security arrangements at Chhath Puja ghats, with CCTV surveillance, patrolling and police pickets in place to ensure the safety of devotees.

Speaking to reporters here about the arrangements at Vasudev Ghat, Special Commissioner of Police DC Srivastava said that police personnel, along with teams from the Flood Control Department, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the general administration, have been deployed at the site. "All police personnel have been deployed here. In addition, teams from the Flood Control Department, the NDRF, and the general administration are also on-site...across all eight districts, the DCPs and Joint Commissioners have ensured a robust security arrangement by conducting patrols, setting up pickets, and deploying police personnel. There are CCTV cameras; their feeds are linked to the district control room, and surveillance is also being maintained via CCTV at the localised control rooms set up at each ghat," he said.

Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements across 21 locations in Shahdara district ahead of the morning arghya ritual of Chhath Puja, with around 15 companies of security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of devotees. Talking to ANI here, Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said that the evening arghya ritual has been completed and the police are now focused on ensuring smooth and safe arrangements for the morning ritual.

Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said, "The evening arghya ritual—a key part of the Chhath festival—has now been completed. Our primary focus is on the approximately 21 locations across the Shahdara district where Chhath Puja is being observed...our entire team is working diligently to ensure that everyone can celebrate the festival safely. We have been provided with approximately 15 companies of security personnel, all of whom have been deployed. Surveillance is being maintained through both drones and CCTV cameras. We also have strong coordination with the local administration; robust arrangements, including CCTV systems, are in place, and continuous surveillance via drones is being conducted."

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi), observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16.

Ahead of the festival, the Delhi Government has made extensive arrangements for devotees at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the capital. Special arrangements have been made for the evening prayers and offerings to the setting sun on Sunday and the worship of the rising sun on Monday morning, the release said. "These include major ghats along the Yamuna as well as the grand 11-km-long Chhath ghat developed along the Munak Canal in North Delhi. The ghat has been developed keeping in mind the convenience of devotees and the traditions associated with the festival. Arrangements have been made at the ghats for cleanliness, lighting, security, drinking water, toilets, changing rooms for women and other essential facilities. The government aims to ensure that devotees can observe the festival with full devotion and without inconvenience," it added.