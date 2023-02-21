Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland election 2023: Congress makes 5 poll promises to win Northeast State; check details

    The Congress President further alleged that the BJP has "not mentioned" about the political solution of the state in its manifesto and suggested the citizens to 'seek a different course'. "Congress party is with you. Take up this issue. We will also support you," he said.

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 7:55 PM IST

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (February 21) made a series of promises to Nagaland ahead of the assembly election in the state. In his rally at the state's Diphupar village, the Congress president attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'looting' the state and alleged that the party has only given 'confusion' in the name of a peaceful solution to the longstanding political issue in the state.

    The 60-member assembly seats in Nagaland will hold elections in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

    Here are five promises Congress made to the people of Nagaland:

    1. The solution to the ongoing political issue in the state is 'one of the topmost commitments of the Congress party' in their manifesto. "Congress party will resolve the long-pending and delayed political solutions"

    2. Compulsory sports training will be provided to all students after class 10, 12 exam.

    3. The Congress President promised to provide a mini secretariat, directorate of school education to the eastern Nagaland region.

    4. He also promised the party will implement 33 percent reservation for women in urban local bodies. He also promised to give an old-age pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

    5. The party will pay 100% wages under the MGNREGA scheme. It ensures clean drinking water and sanitation for all rural and urban areas. He further announced that the party will give provision of loans for higher education at 0% interest rate.

