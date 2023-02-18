Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Accept it, take a new symbol...' Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray after party emblem's decision

    Sharad Pawar asked his ally, Uddhav Thackeray, to 'accept' the EC's decision of allotting Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol to CM Eknath Shinde's faction. "It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol)," he added.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to “accept and take a new party symbol”, after the Election Commission (EC) decided to grant the Eknath Shinde group the party name "Shiv Sena" and symbol "bow and arrow."

    According to Pawar, the EC's decision would not have a significant effect, and people would embrace the new symbol.

    The NCP leader said, “It's the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion." He further said, "Accept it and take a new symbol. It [loss of old symbol] is not going to have any major impact as people will accept [new symbol].”

    Also Read | Will challenge EC's decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena in SC: Uddhav Thackeray

    Pawar predicted that voters would embrace the new symbol for the Uddhav Thackeray faction the same way they did for the Congress, which had to alter its electoral symbol many years earlier.

    "I recall that Indira Gandhi also had to deal with this issue. The emblem for Congress used to be "two bullocks with a harness." Eventually, they lost it and replaced it with the word "hand," which was well received. People will also embrace the new emblem (for the Uddhav Thackeray group)," he added.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday assigned the party name "Shiv Sena" and the emblem "Bow and Arrow" to the group of the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, dealing a severe blow to the Uddhav Thackery faction.

    Also Read: Huge blow to Uddhav Thackeray as EC gives Shiv Sena name and poll symbol to Eknath Shinde faction

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
