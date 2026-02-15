At the Lui-Ngai-Ni festival, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio urged expediting the Naga political settlement under the Framework Agreement. He called for Naga unity and integration, a sentiment echoed by Manipur Deputy CM Losii Dikho, who committed to peace.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday unveiled a commemorative monolith at Ukhrul headquarters during the celebration of Lui-Ngai-Ni, the seed-sowing festival of the Naga community, and stressed the urgent need to expedite the long-pending Naga political settlement under the Framework Agreement.

Lui-Ngai-Ni, meaning "Seed Sowing Festival," is celebrated by Naga tribes with the onset of spring. The festival marks an auspicious time for sowing seeds and invoking blessings for a bountiful harvest. It was declared a State Festival by the Government of Manipur in 1988, and in 1997, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, recognised it as one of the country's official tourist festivals.

Rio on Naga Unity and Political Settlement

Attending the event as the chief guest, organised by the State Level Organising Committee under the aegis of the United Naga Council, Rio underscored the importance of unity among Naga communities and reiterated the demand for integration of all Naga-inhabited areas under one administrative umbrella.

Congratulating Manipur's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Rio termed his elevation a matter of pride not only for the party but for the Naga people as a whole. He said unity among leaders and communities had ushered in a positive political shift at both the state and central levels.

Placing special emphasis on the Naga peace process, Rio referred to the historic Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, between the Government of India and Naga political groups, as well as the "Agreed Position" signed on November 17, 2017. He noted that although nearly eight years have passed since the Agreed Position and over a decade since the Framework Agreement, a final settlement has yet to be reached. "Until a settlement is achieved, the process remains alive," Rio said, adding that contentious issues are still being discussed clause by clause.

Rio also noted that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed six resolutions over the decades, beginning on December 12, 1964, and most recently on September 20, 2018, urging the Government of India to integrate all Naga-inhabited areas. He referred to a consolidated meeting held on September 12, 2024, where 61 Naga organisations, including tribal bodies, civil society groups, churches, senior citizens, gazetted officers, student and women's organisations, endorsed a resolution calling for political-level dialogue. The resolution carried 226 signatories.

Rio said a Political Affairs Committee comprising all 60 MLAs of Nagaland and the state's two Members of Parliament was formed to pursue the matter. A subcommittee led by him met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 5 to brief him on the situation and press for an expedited political settlement. The delegation included Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, ministers and senior leaders from various parties, reflecting what Rio described as a "party-less government" united on the Naga political issue.

While acknowledging that physical integration may face challenges, Rio stressed that "emotional integration" among Naga communities must be prioritised without delay.

Manipur Dy CM Vows to Work for Peace

The programme was also attended by Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Awangbou Newmai, MLAs, and leaders of various civil society organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Losii Dikho said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister and through the collective efforts of the party and the Naga People's Organisation (NPO), significant strides are being made towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

"The Naga people have endured immense struggles and challenges throughout history. Those experiences have shaped and strengthened us, bringing us to a place of maturity and responsibility. Today, we stand not just as survivors of conflict but as contributors to peace and stability in the state," he said.

Dikho expressed gratitude to elders and past leaders for their wisdom and resilience, and acknowledged the visionary leadership behind the Framework Agreement, which laid the foundation for dialogue and understanding.

"This is our position. This is our vision. Our target is to uphold peace, unity, and progress for our people. We have fought enough in the past. Our history has seen more than its share of conflict. Now, we have no time to fight. From this day forward, we commit ourselves to working for peace and peace alone," he added.

The celebration was also graced by MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, Chairman, HAC ; President, Naga People's Front, Manipur State Unit and MLA Awangbow Newmai, MLA Ram Muivah, and MLA J Kumo Sha, MLA Janghemlung Panmei, Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur; MLA SS Olish, and MLA Leishiyo Keishing. (ANI)